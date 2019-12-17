4 Key Elements of Hollywood Regency Style

Share This Post Now!

A bold and beautiful combination of Art Deco and Mid-Century Modern, here’s how to infuse the Hollywood Regency Style into your home.

Bold Patterns and Palettes

Contrasting color combinations and simple patterns are used to create visual drama throughout.

Go Big on Lavish Details

Bring out the lacquered furniture and metallic finishes. This is a style for those who want to put grandeur on full display.

Plush Textures

It wouldn’t be glamorous without a few sumptuous layers, like silk window treatments and velvet throw pillows.

Embrace Your Eclectic Side

Juxtaposing modern and traditional elements is a hallmark of Hollywood Regency.