5 Design Features of an Entertainerâ€™s Kitchen

Hereâ€™s how to design a cooking space that meets your entertaining needs!

Open Concept

The ability to flow from kitchen to living room is an entertainerâ€™s dream.Â

Layered Lighting

A mix of mood and task lighting is important to keep things functional.Â

Essential Appliances

Consider appliances that make entertaining easier, like two ovens, a wine refrigerator or a warming drawer.Â Â

Multi-Purpose Island

You need ample space for slicing and dicing as well as an area where people can sit at barstools while snacking on appetizers.Â

Smart Tech

The ability to turn on the oven from your phone or play music with a voice command can be a lifesaver.