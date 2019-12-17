5 Musts for an Indulgent Staycation

Here are a few tips for the ultimate staycation…

Call the Cleaners

Have a cleaning service do an extra deep clean so your home practically feels like a hotel.

Pamper Yourself

Pick a few products to upgrade around the house, like luxurious bath salts or fine linens for your bed.

Make Reservations

Book yourself a day at the spa, make a special dinner reservation or buy tickets to a show.

Stock Up on Your Favorite Foods

Everyone eats well when they go on vacation, so it’s perfectly fine to indulge in your favorite gourmet items and sweets.

Family Activities

Plan out a few activities that the whole family will enjoy, like apple picking or taking a day trip to a nearby attraction.