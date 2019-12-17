Everything You Need to Know About Soapstone Countertops

Here’s everything you need to know about maintaining your timeless soapstone.

Apply Mineral Oil

Applying Mineral Oil will help speed up the development of your soapstone’s famous patina.

Use Cutting Boards

Soapstone is prone to scratching, so make sure you use cutting boards.

Easy Cleaning

Soapstone is a nonporous material that won’t stain. You can wash it with regular soapy water or an all-purpose cleaner without causing any damage.

Heat Resistant

You can place a hot pan directly on your counter rather than scrambling for a trivet when it’s time to take the food off the stove.