Greater Bergen RealtorsÂ® YPN Receive Network of the Year Award at NAR’s 2019 Conference & Expo

Greater Bergen RealtorsÂ® Young Professionals Network (YPN) attended the 11th annual YPN Networking event in San Francisco, Calif. This event took place at the Verso in the South of Market neighborhood, with over 400 REALTORÂ® members in attendance.

During the event, the announcement of the 2019 YPN Network of the Year Award winners were announced. Greater Bergen RealtorsÂ® YPN was presented with the 2019 Network of the Year Award for large boards. Nicola Esposito, 2019 YPN co-chair, and Marc Stein, board member for Greater Bergen RealtorsÂ®, accepted the award.

The criteria for this prestigious recognition was based on the dedication to YPN’s mission of helping young professionals excel in their real estate careers, take active leadership roles in their associations and support worthy causes in their local communities.

Co-Chairs Carlos Salazar and Nicola Esposito state, “The Greater Bergen RealtorsÂ® Young Professionals Network recently won YPN Network of the Year at the annual NAR Conference held in San Francisco. We are proud of the work the committee did this year. We look forward to continuing our success in 2020 by growing our membership base, providing educational classes for our members, volunteering at non-profit organizations and continuing to hold networking events that benefit charitable causes.”

The Bergen County Young Professional Network (YPN) is a growing group of young, career-minded real estate professionals who want to stay abreast of the latest tools, resources, and networking opportunities.

“We are so proud of the work YPN has done this year,” says CEO Jorge Ledesma. “It is great to see them be recognized with this prestigious award on their first year as a newly merged network. We are look eager to see what new initiatives they will be bringing for 2020.”

For more information, please visit www.GreaterBergenRealtors.com.