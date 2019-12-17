How to Combine the Benefits of Nature and City Living

Here’s how to stay connected with nature in the city.
Create Your Own Oasis
Whether it’s a small backyard or a spacious terrace, try to surround yourself with plants wherever you can.
Rooftop Gardens
A growing trend in the city, hotels sport verdant lounges and restaurants, while public buildings boast well-tended green spaces on top.
Parks & Trails
Local parks, nature trails and botanical gardens are all easy ways to get a quick dose of nature.
Indoor Herb Garden
If your home is a bit limited in terms of outdoor space, all it takes is a sunny spot inside to grow your own herb garden.