How to Combine the Benefits of Nature and City Living

Here’s how to stay connected with nature in the city.

Create Your Own Oasis

Whether it’s a small backyard or a spacious terrace, try to surround yourself with plants wherever you can.

Rooftop Gardens

A growing trend in the city, hotels sport verdant lounges and restaurants, while public buildings boast well-tended green spaces on top.

Parks & Trails

Local parks, nature trails and botanical gardens are all easy ways to get a quick dose of nature.

Indoor Herb Garden

If your home is a bit limited in terms of outdoor space, all it takes is a sunny spot inside to grow your own herb garden.