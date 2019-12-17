NAR’s Broker Summit Is Coming to Los Angeles March 31-April 1, 2020!

NAR PULSE—This premier two-day, broker-only networking event is designed to give real estate leaders practical and actionable information to position brokerages for success. Early bird registration is now available for $299 until Jan. 15. Register today!



Tell Your Agents: See the Savings!

Your agents can’t sell a house if they can’t see it. When they enroll in REALTORS® Vision Insurance, they’ll receive competitive group rates and exclusive member discounts on eye health expenses for the whole family. It’s available through the REALTOR Benefits® Program and offers savings on exams, frames, lenses, and more.



Application Period for 2021 Leadership Academy

Let your agents know that NAR is currently accepting applications for the 2021 NAR Leadership Academy. Applications are due March 3, 2020. For full details, visit nar.realtor/programs/leadership-academy.