NAR Recognizes 59 REALTORSÂ® for Service, Industry Contributions With National Commercial Award

The National Association of REALTORSÂ® announced the 59 winners of this year’s National Commercial Award. These NAR members, previously recognized for professional achievement by a state or local REALTORÂ®Â association, are now being honored at the national level for their dedication to the commercial real estate industry and simultaneous commitment to strengthening their respective communities.

“The National Association of REALTORSÂ®Â is privileged to recognize the members who have given countless hours to further their industry and communities while maintaining high levels of professional success,” says NAR President Vince Malta, broker at Malta & Co., Inc., in San Francisco, Calif. “As REALTORSÂ®, we take pride in our dedication to securing the best possible outcomes for our clients, but we are also tremendously grateful to be able to give back to our colleagues and to the neighborhoods where we have lived, worked and grown as individuals.”

Since 2006, NAR has awarded nearly 600 commercial members for their service and contribution to the commercial real estate industry. This year’s honorees will also be recognized in the next issue of Commercial Connections, NAR’s commercial real estate magazine, published in December.

A complete list of award recipients can be found atÂ nar.realtor/commercial. NAR will begin accepting nominations for next year’s class on Sept. 1, 2020. Individuals looking to nominate an exceptional commercial professional who is a member of NAR can submit an application form on their behalf at that time. Please contact media@nar.realtor for further information about this program and for additional submission instructions.