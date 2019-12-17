The Benefits of Triple-Glazed Windows

If you’re getting ready to do (actual) window shopping, here’s why you should consider triple-glazed windows…

What Are Triple-Glazed Windows?

These windows are constructed using three separate panes with an inert gas inserted between the layers of glass.

Energy Efficient

With a significantly improved ability to retain heat or air conditioning, they are the best choice for an environmentally friendly home.

Extra Secure

The increased durability gives peace of mind to any homeowner, particularly in locations that are prone to extreme weather.

Noise Insulation

If you live in a noisy neighborhood, you’ll be pleased to know that they can be an effective way to reduce outside sounds, especially compared to single-pane windows.