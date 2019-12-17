The Best Trees to Add Beautiful Fall Foliage to Your Yard

These are the best trees to plant in your yard if you love fall foliage.
Red Maple
The red maple is a perfect choice if you want shade in the summer and vivid colors in the fall.
Quaking Aspen
There’s nothing quite as striking as a golden grove of Aspens in the fall.
Dogwood
With white blossoms in the spring and shades ranging from yellow to purple in the fall, the dogwood adds natural beauty all year long.
Sweetgum
Sporting deep, glossy leaves, the sweetgum tree can survive in warm temperate and subtropical climates.