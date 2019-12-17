What Exactly Is “Hipsturbia?”

As millennials start having children and settling down, they’ve established their own version of moving to the suburbs.

Purchasing real estate in “cool” metro areas outside of the city center, they’re creating so-called “hipsturbias.”

Modern amenities like co-working spaces, fitness centers and recreational areas are key to this demographic.

With hipsturbias, millennials are looking to mix suburban lifestyle with vibrant downtown areas.

A key feature is the ability to walk or bike as a practical way of getting around.

Public transit that allows for easy access to the center of the nearby city is also critical.