10 Important Fireplace Safety Tips for Winter

Here are 10 fireplace safety tips you can’t afford to overlook this winter.

1. Be sure the fireplace has adequate protective linings and smoke ducts.

2. Open the damper before lighting the fire, and keep it open until the ashes are cool.

3. Never use gasoline, charcoal lighter or other fuel for your fire.

4. Don’t use coal or charcoal in a fireplace due to the danger of carbon monoxide buildup.

5. Don’t treat artificial logs like real logs as they burn differently.

6. Don’t overload the fireplace.

7. Always use a screen around the fireplace.

8. Educate children about the dangers of fire.

9. Keep flammable materials away from the fireplace area.

10. Make sure the fire is out completely before you leave it unattended.