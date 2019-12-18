6 Mistakes That Will Hurt the Value of Your Home

Avoid these mistakes that can hurt the value of your home.

Poor Landscaping

Trees planted too close to the house or driveway can cause major problems later.

Subpar Entryway

Unkempt shrubbery around the front entry, or a door that needs updating, are bad first impressions.

Neglecting the Small Stuff

Watch out for dirty windows, torn screens or broken light fixtures that show a lack of care.

Old Appliances

Pay attention to the age and quality of your kitchen appliances.

Skipping a Deep Clean

Look out for dirt in the window tracks, dirty grout in the tile, or badly stained carpets.

Neglecting Wood Floors

Try to have them buffed every few years to keep them in mint condition.