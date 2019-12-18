6 Mistakes That Will Hurt the Value of Your Home

Avoid these mistakes that can hurt the value of your home.
Poor Landscaping
Trees planted too close to the house or driveway can cause major problems later.
Subpar Entryway
Unkempt shrubbery around the front entry, or a door that needs updating, are bad first impressions.
Neglecting the Small Stuff
Watch out for dirty windows, torn screens or broken light fixtures that show a lack of care.
Old Appliances
Pay attention to the age and quality of your kitchen appliances.
Skipping a Deep Clean
Look out for dirt in the window tracks, dirty grout in the tile, or badly stained carpets.
Neglecting Wood Floors
Try to have them buffed every few years to keep them in mint condition.