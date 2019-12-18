How to Plan the Perfect Budget-Friendly Wedding

Tight budget? Here’s how to plan the perfect wedding!
Trim the Guest List
Make the original guest list, then go back and cut it by at least 20 percent.
Ditch the Venue
Consider hosting the ceremony and reception at home or outside.
DIY
Get crafty and create your own wedding invitations, centerpieces and decorations.
Opt Out of Open Bar
To save some serious dough, consider a cash bar, or limit the types of beverages you serve.
Scout Out the Best Deals
Whether shopping for dresses or tuxes, be on the lookout for deals. Shopping as a group may save you money, as well, especially when renting tuxes.