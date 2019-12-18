How to Plan the Perfect Budget-Friendly Wedding

Tight budget? Here’s how to plan the perfect wedding!

Trim the Guest List

Make the original guest list, then go back and cut it by at least 20 percent.

Ditch the Venue

Consider hosting the ceremony and reception at home or outside.

DIY

Get crafty and create your own wedding invitations, centerpieces and decorations.

Opt Out of Open Bar

To save some serious dough, consider a cash bar, or limit the types of beverages you serve.

Scout Out the Best Deals

Whether shopping for dresses or tuxes, be on the lookout for deals. Shopping as a group may save you money, as well, especially when renting tuxes.