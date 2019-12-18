How to Safely Remove Trees From Your Property

Here are three things to keep in mind when removing dead trees from your property.

Don’t Start During Inclement Weather

Removing dead trees is extremely hazardous if there are high winds or the tree is covered in snow.

Always Use Proper Safety Gear

Make sure you have proper safety gear. You need eye protection, ear protection and a hard hat when removing trees.

Invest in the Right Equipment

With some heavy equipment, you’ll be able to rip trees up without cutting them into smaller pieces.

Hire professional contractors if you have more than a couple trees to get rid of or have concerns about performing the task on your own.