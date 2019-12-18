Search
How to Stay Hydrated During Your Workout

Staying hydrated is a necessary aspect of any healthy workout. Here’s how to maximize your performance and stay hydrated.

Cool, plain water replaces the fluid lost as sweat and helps regulate your body temperature.

Drink water before, during and after exercise to prevent dehydration.

Outdoor workouts require extra hydration, even during cooler weather. 

Make sure to drink plenty of water before, during and after any time spent in the sun.

Learn to recognize signs of dehydration so that you can take steps to reverse it. Early signs include muscle cramps and fatigue.

Post-workout, replenish your electrolytes with a banana, melon, dates or coconut water.

Staying properly hydrated even helps regulate your body temperature, weight and mood!

