Is It Time to Replace Your Gutters?

Here are five signs it’s time to repair or replace your gutters.

Cracks or Splits

Replace any split or cracked sections of gutter before the leaks cause water damage.

Paint Damage and Rust

Peeling paint or rust indicates that water is present on a continuous basis, meaning there’s likely a blockage.

Pools of Water and Mold

Standing water or mildew may indicate that the gutters are clogged or that there could be a defect in the gutter system.

Water Damage or Water Marks

Water damage underneath gutters can indicate that they’re leaking or overflowing.

Gutter Sag

Sagging gutters are no longer draining properly and need to be replaced.