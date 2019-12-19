How to Ensure You’re the First Point of Contact for Buyers and Sellers

Are the people within your sphere of influence yours alone? No—of course not! You’re no doubt battling with a large number of competitors in your local area alone to be the first thought in a prospect’s mind when they go to buy or sell.

No matter how many leads you bring in through digital or being out in the field, there will always be another agent who is speaking/has spoken to that particular person.

So, what can you do to get ahead?

Content Square 1.

Shift your focus and be the one to stay in touch.

There’s an extreme fixation in the industry on spending in the quest for new leads, focusing heavily on the top of the sales funnel, and less and less on the prospects in your existing database. Your competitors might be in this exact frame of mind, but that doesn’t mean you need to be. Get ahead by focusing on people you already know and working those networks with consistent communications.

It’s time to spend a bit less on lead gen and invest more in tools that nurture your prospects throughout the entire sales funnel, not just when they enter it. ActivePipe helps to do this with automated drip campaigns. Here are some quick examples of what you could be doing:

When a new lead comes in, send a welcome email with a CTA to update their preferences.

Begin sending weekly updates on your property listings. Include a CTA (e.g., “What is your property worth?”).

Diversify your emails with engaging and informative content, not just properties.

Learn from what you send and adapt your communications.

Having a robust email communications strategy is essential. With so much data being collected, it’s inevitable that opportunities will fall through the cracks; however, if you implement automated strategies with tailored content for each customer segment, you will minimize that risk exponentially.

Content Square 2.

Research shows over 50 percent of leads don’t get a callback—make sure you have systems in place to avoid this from happening.

Remember, this is a long game and it won’t happen overnight, but by scheduling regular touchpoints, you’ll never be forgotten.

I recently caught up with Lee Woodward, a leading Australian real estate trainer to discuss both the above and much more. Listen to our podcast or read some more about what ActivePipe has to offer.

Content Square 3.