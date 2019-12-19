7 Ways to Find More Time in Each Day

There’s no doubt about it, real estate is a demanding career that requires a big-time investment to be successful. Keeping up with client requests, listings, showings, closings, generating leads and the myriad of other tasks you need to accomplish can leave you begging for more hours in each day. How can you manage your work days to be more efficient and productive?

Here are some tips:

1. Track your day using log or time sheet. Even if it’s just for a week or two, write down or electronically record your day’s activities in 15-minute increments from the time you get up until the time you go to bed. Then, look back and see where the biggest chunks of your time are spent and where there may be some minutes each day that you can shift activities to gain some spare time. Notice any patterns that emerge, such as activities that you tend to consistently do during certain times of the day.

Content Square 1.

2. Think about when you are typically the most productive. For some people, it’s early in the morning. Others may need a few hours to reach their peak energy, and for some, the end of the day may be their most efficient time. Whatever yours is, try to schedule the most important or the most taxing activities during those hours.

3. Try to consolidate where you can. Group tasks and activities for maximum productivity. For example, try to return calls, texts and emails together as much as possible so that you’re not constantly being interrupted throughout the day. Try to handle all appointments and errands in the same part of town to avoid wasted driving time.

4. Tap into your multi-tasking skills. Check listing activity while you wait for appointments. Listen to real estate-related podcasts while you drive to stay abreast of industry trends. Return phone calls while you walk or exercise.

Content Square 2.

5. Take advantage of the technology around you. Set notifications for only the things you need to be alerted about immediately, such as texts and phone calls. Organize the apps on your phone and tablet so that you can access them quickly and delete those that you don’t use.

6. Take a social media break and avoid the social media rabbit hole. While social media platforms can help you with leads and building client relationships, they can also be a time-drain. Designate a set period each day to post on your social media accounts and to comment on other posts. To keep you on track, consider setting an alarm on your phone to signal when it’s time to move on to other tasks.

7. Team up with professionals who can make your life easier. For example, an American Home Shield® Home Warranty can help transactions go more smoothly, as well as help build lasting client relationships. When buyers have AHS® Home Warranty protection and a covered item breaks down, they’ll call AHS, and not you, about the problem, which can save you time and help you be productive. Your local AHS Account Executive can also help you with marketing tools and other ideas to help you be as efficient as possible.

Content Square 3.

For more articles like this, please visit ahs.com/home-matters.

