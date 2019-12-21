Show Clients You Care by Providing Good Service, Every Time

HSASM Home Warranty Can Help Take the Stress out of the Equation for Buyers and Sellers Alike

Todd Hetherington, CEO and co-owner of NM Management, Inc.—the parent company of CENTURY 21 New Millennium, a Washington, D.C., brokerage with more than 900 agents across 20 offices—is no stranger to real estate. In fact, he’s been deeply involved with the industry for over two decades.

Hetherington knows the ins and outs of building successful consumer/agent relationships and what it takes to run a business, and that’s why he educates clients on the benefits of a home warranty.

“The reason we work with HSA is simple,” says Hetherington. “The people they have in their regional and national positions provide excellent customer service to our agents and their clients.”

And that begins on the service level with a local HSA account executive, Myra Federspiel, who has worked with Hetherington for nearly 20 years.

“We know Myra cares, and she’ll always step in and do what’s right for our clients,” says Hetherington.

From there, it goes right to the heart of things: giving clients the comfort of knowing they’re being taken care of. Homeownership can be stressful, especially when something needs repairing or replacing. It’s HSA’s ability to tackle these obstacles during a time when clients need the most attention that sets the company apart.

“Let’s face it, when a home warranty company needs to step in, that means a failure has occurred in the home and there’s some stress involved for the homeowner,” says Hetherington. “Having a home warranty in place can ease the stress and help to make the experience as painless as possible.”

As for client response? Hetherington says it’s always with great appreciation and a smile. And he’s experienced that same feeling when working with his own HSA home warranty, as well. In 2017, Hetherington utilized the rekey service. Simply knowing that the locks were changed, and any contractors who had old keys could no longer access the home, provided an added layer of comfort for both Hetherington and his wife.

But it doesn’t end there, notes Hetherington, who recently submitted a claim for a water heater in his home. “The entire process was seamless and pain-free. The contractor they used was incredibly professional and responsive. This is indicative of how they do business.”

The benefits vary depending on the clientele, explains Hetherington. For example, he says that buyers can “take comfort in the budget protection a home warranty provides. For sellers, it’s also about the benefit of budget protection during the listing period.”

Hetherington says he will continue talking to clients about home warranties, not only because they help to keep repair and replacement costs down, but they offer buyers other services like rekey and pre-season HVAC tune-ups, services they can use day one of their contract.

“HSA has a fantastic network of contractors that our clients can rely on,” concludes Hetherington.

Liz Dominguez is RISMedia’s associate content editor. Email her your real estate news ideas at ldominguez@rismedia.com.