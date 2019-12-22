Elevate to Launch Free Educational Series ‘Monday Morning Mentor’

Elm Street Technology, the creator of the Elevate productivity platform, has announced the launch of a new educational series, “Monday Morning Mentor,” which will be offered on Elevate’s Facebook channel beginning in January 2020. The series will be led by Matt O’Neill, whom the Wall Street Journal recognized as the No. 1 luxury real estate team leader in South Carolina.

Each Monday morning, O’Neill will offer a half-hour Facebook live stream with business, marketing and lifestyle tips, tricks and strategies from his popular private coaching program, which focuses on seven key elements for “living your best life.”

“Many real estate agents lack either access or the funds to participate in a high-level coaching program,” says O’Neill. “Aligning with Elevate on the Monday Morning Mentor series will allow me to offer key aspects of my coaching program to a large community of agents, all for free.”

Content Square 1.

The Monday Morning Mentor series joins other Elevate educational offerings, which include “Casual Conversations,” its popular weekly video interview series featuring professionals from the real estate industry and beyond; “24/seven,” the monthly thought leadership series from 3sixtyfive.agency, Elevate’s full-service digital and creative advertising agency; and the “Boot Camp” series, which travels the U.S. bringing high-energy, interactive educational training to MLSs and brokers and the agents they serve.

“At Elevate, we strive to empower our real estate audience with more than just amazing software,” says Prem Luthra, president and CEO at Elm Street Technology. “We are focused on building a stronger, better real estate experience for every facet of the process, and for everyone involved. Training and education are key components to helping brokers and agents succeed both personally and professionally, and offerings such as Monday Morning Mentor are designed to help create and support balanced, successful real estate professionals.”

Monday Morning Mentor launches Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. To participate, interested persons should follow Elevate’s Facebook channel, @tryelevatere , where they will receive alerts of the live stream, as well as have access to the recordings each week.

Content Square 2.

For more information, please visit tryelevate.com.