A Feast for the Eyes: Luxury Real Estate in Italy

Based in Verona, Italy, Cofim Immobiliare Vr SAS was founded in 1993. Committed to satisfying each and every customer who walks through the door, the firm goes above and beyond to provide high-quality service and professionalism throughout the home-buying and -selling process. Here, Founder and Owner Marco Argentieri provides a glimpse into the luxury Italian market.

Please describe your current housing market.

Marco Argentieri: As far as average home prices in the area, apartments are typically priced right around €600,000, with villas boasting price tags of €800,000. While price reductions have been the norm over the past few years, beginning in 2019, we’ve seen prices stabilize in many of the markets in which we work. This is a trend that’s occurring in Verona, as well as throughout the Veneto countryside. We’re also seeing prices rise in the Lake Garda area, whether prospective buyers are considering new construction, lakefront villas, penthouses in the city center or historical homes. Additionally, we have an abundance of “ancient homes” that often come with large amounts of land that aren’t easy to sell.

Tell us about the types of properties in your market and which are most popular.

MA: The two most popular types of properties in our market are apartments and villas. Breaking that down even further, 80 percent of our customers are interested in purchasing an apartment, while 20 percent are searching for the perfect villa to call home.

What types of buyers do you work with? Are they predominantly local, or mixed from other countries?

MA: In the city, most of our buyers (70 percent) are local or coming from other Italian cities (20 percent) for work or to increase their quality of life. Buyers from foreign countries make up 10 percent of our customer base within the city. In the Lake area, 40 percent of our buyers are local, 30 percent are from other Italian cities and 30 percent are from foreign countries.

What are some of the most important trends in your market?

MA: One of the biggest trends we’re seeing is an increasing demand for new homes (apartments/villas) that incorporate green features and have a smaller footprint (80-160 square meters).

How does being part of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® help advance your business?

MA: Being part of LeadingRE is very useful when it comes to getting listings, as homeowners enjoy the international exposure we can provide. Another benefit is the referral system, which also works very well for us.





