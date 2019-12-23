5 Places to Warm Up Fast in the City

Winter is upon us for the foreseeable future, and if you live in a particularly cold climate, traipsing around blustery city streets can seem pretty unpleasant. Aside from moving south for the winter, there are some places that most major cities have that can warm you quickly. Here are five you’ll want to check out:

Butterfly or Rainforest Exhibits at Museums

Museums are always a good place to stay entertained inside, but to get some extra heat, look through museum listings for any exhibits that require a tropical climate, like butterfly or rainforest ones. Then, be sure to dress in layers to fully enjoy these interesting, warm-weather spaces!

Bikram Yoga

Get ready to sweat! “Hot” yoga is the perfect way to warm up and get in shape all winter long. While these super sweaty classes can be a total drag in summer, you’ll truly look forward to them in winter.

Sauna or Steam Rooms

Most gyms will have these standard options, popular for both warming up and detoxing. Don’t feel like you have to do your usual routine in order to use them, though—nobody will notice if you simply stop by for a quick warm up instead of a full workout.

Get a Hot Paraffin Mani/Pedi

Head to your favorite spa or salon and wrap your hands and feet in complete warmth. The treatment will feel great and your skin will be super soft for days.

Find a Cozy Fireplace

This weekend, pick a place with a romantic fireplace for date night drinks or dinner out. The toasty vibe will make you forget about summer and its rooftop hotspots (for at least a few more months, anyway!).

Try these five warm-up ideas and winter just may become your favorite season in the city!