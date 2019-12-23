6 Ways to Breathe Fresher Air in the City

There are dozens of reasons why people are moving to urban areas—convenience, culture and jobs, to name just a few. One pitfall, however? Having to deal with air pollution, from dirty smog to the smell of garbage on city streets. But there are a few easy ways to breathe fresher air, even in the center of a busy city. Here are some simple steps you can try:

Invest in a Good Air Purifier

A powerful air purifier can help extract aggravating allergens, dangerous toxins and unpleasant smells from the air in your apartment (including the aroma of your neighbor’s cooking!). Look for one with a HEPA filter for maximum impact.

Change Your Sheets Regularly

If you’re slipping right into bed after walking around the city, take a moment a few times a week to swap your bedsheets—you won’t be breathing allergens or pollutants that you carry home on you all night long.

Invest in an Air Quality Monitor

Think about it this way—you won’t know if you’re having an issue if you don’t measure your air quality. Invest in this handy tool and you can gauge what steps you want to take to clean the air in your living space.

Skip Air Fresheners

These just mask smells with other, stronger smells without cleaning the air (like an air purifier does). Some of them also contain chemicals, which can make breathing even harder.

Buy Plants

Green plants are a subtle, natural way to clean your air; use them in combination with an air purifier. They’re also an inexpensive way to upgrade your décor.

Exercise When it’s Not Rush Hour

If you’re running outside, time your workout to off-peak hours for city traffic. That way, you minimize the exhaust and other toxins you’re breathing in. If that’s not possible, bring your workout indoors.