How to Cook in a Small Kitchen

Living in a big city comes with many advantages—a plethora of job opportunities, a vibrant nightlife, interesting restaurants and inspiring museums, to name a few. One sacrifice many urban dwellers have to make, however? Giving up precious kitchen space. But that’s not to say you have to give up cooking while living in an apartment. Here are six easy ways to maximize your kitchen and make cooking in a small space work for you.

Invest in the Right Appliances

You’ll want to choose a few multitasking workhorses, like an air fryer and toaster oven. Particularly if you own your home, you can free up space by getting rid of outdated, bulky appliances and remodeling with space savers that do more than one thing.

Turn Your Sink or Stove Top Into Counter Space

Tired of clutter and not having enough space to chop veggies? Burner covers and over the sink cutting boards instantly increase your prep area.

Content Square 1.

Install a Taller Faucet

A small sink can feel very cramped. Even if you’re renting, you can temporarily install a taller faucet to fit large pots and pans more easily.

Declutter, Declutter, Declutter

Anything that you don’t use regularly (fine china and single use appliances like ice cream or beadmakers, for example) should be donated or stored elsewhere.

Consider a Cast Iron Skillet

Pans that allow you to sear and then roast your protein in one pan, like a cast iron skillet, are a good investment.

Content Square 2.

Clean As You Go

If you have limited prep space, don’t get frustrated by creating a big mess that makes it feel even more cramped. After you finish each step in your recipe, take a moment to quickly tidy up. Bonus: You don’t have a big clean-up to do after your meal.