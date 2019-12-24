How to Clean Your House Like a Pro

When it comes to cleaning your house – the seemingly never-ending task – you most likely find a spot that’s almost always missed. Some people bring a professional house cleaner into their home, however, not everyone can afford to do so. These tips will help you clean your home, and keep it clean, like a pro.

Declutter, Then Clean

The first task you should tackle before you start the cleaning process is to declutter. Instead of moving things around while you’re dusting or vacuuming, move clutter and small items out of the area. Take this opportunity to wipe down and dust off knick-knacks, frames and other decorative items to place back into the clean rooms once you’re done.

Always Clean From Top to Bottom

No matter which room you’re cleaning, you always want to start at the top. Upper cabinets in your kitchen, the top of your medicine cabinet in your bathroom and high shelves and tall dressers in your bedroom are just a few examples of where to start. Work your way down to the floor to avoid any dust or dirt taking over clean spots.

Apply Products, Then Let Them Sit

As you make your way through each room, apply your cleaning products and let them sit before wiping. For example, spray down your coffee table and walk away. Dust your shelves or vacuum your furniture and give the cleaners time to disinfect and do their job. Following this step on all surfaces throughout your home will ensure a deeper clean.

Use Cloths Instead of Paper Towels

Save money – and trees – by trading in the roll of paper towels for soft, microfiber cloths for cleaning. Cloths are washable and reusable, making them a more environmentally conscious option. Also, due to the softness and fabric and fibers, a more even clean can be achieved, especially on glass, stainless steel and other smooth surfaces.

Utilize Your Dishwasher

Your dishwasher doesn’t have to be strictly for your dishes. If you happen to find dog toys under the couch, garden tools covered in mulch or even sandy flip flops from you latest beach trip, your dishwasher can clean them in no time. During your declutter step, items that are dishwasher safe should make their way to the kitchen for a quick, deep clean.

Vacuum the Furniture

Most vacuums come equipped with different attachments for different purposes. Utilize the tools for your furniture to clean up hidden crumbs, pet hair and dust trapped in the fabric. Don’t forget the “top to bottom” rule! Shake out cushions, pillows and throws onto the floor and deep clean your furniture before you start on the hardwood or carpet.

Clean in Natural Light

The best way to ensure your house gets its cleanest is to have enough natural light, usually between the hours of 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Open up the curtains and blinds in every room and you will get the correct light to spot the most dust. In a low-lit, dim room or under a bright white light bulb, dust, stains and hair can be missed. Plus, sunlight is a natural disinfectant and you’ll be saving on electricity!