Search With StyleÂ® Taps Top Tech Talent to Change Home Search

Innovative Tech Spinoff Homebuyer Search App to Go Nationwide

A new and better way to search for homes is going nationwide in early 2020.

Search With StyleÂ® is a cutting-edge real estate search engine that targets architectural styles, letting homebuyers shop for property by their favorite home design, for the first time in real estate history.

It is estimated that more than 1 million homebuyers try to search for homes by architectural style every month, only to end up frustrated and disappointed with a search system that does not deliver.

Search With StyleÂ® allows homebuyers to search for more than 15 different architectural styles in their target area, along with standard options like listing price and number of bedrooms and bathrooms.

This original technology works by curating a national architectural database of more than 600 MLSs, using proprietary algorithms, human curation and photo recognition AI. The resulting data and search functionality return listings that are more refined and targeted, producing more meaningful results for homebuyers.

Derek May is one of the creators behind this search innovation. With an extensive background in luxury real estate marketing, he’s also the CMO and co-founder of Nook Real Estate, an architectural brokerage located in California.

“It is so hard to grow a brokerage nationwide, especially as a niche start-up. We knew the fastest way to get this technology across the nation was to start it as its own company.”

And so, Search With StyleÂ® (SWS) was born.

To make his expansion dreams happen, May turned to the only real estate technology leader capable of turning his nationwide visions into a reality: Real Estate Webmasters (REW).

“I wouldn’t pick any other partner to build something special in the real estate space with than Real Estate Webmasters,” says May.

May worked with REW to grow the search technology, adding a national data feed to curate listings from coast to coast.

“In our business, relationships matter,” says REW CEO Morgan Carey. “It is how we launch the real estate industry forward, creating innovation through connections with trailblazers like Derek and his team.”

The relationship among SWS, Nook and REW continues to evolve, with a new three-year, six-figure contract.

It was also through REW that May met Brian Enright, founder and CEO of highrises.com. Enright is one of the latest to join the SWS board of directors, bringing his niche real estate expertise into the SWS Network.

The SWS Network is a group of specialized real estate websites that are powered by the Search With StyleÂ® search engine. In addition to highrises.com, the network includes other sites like historicalhomes.com, cabinhomes.com and craftsmanbungalows.com, with contracts out to several other verticals.

Enright and the SWS team have also collaborated on modernhomes.com, which will launch in early 2020, in time for the SWS nationwide launch.

Search With StyleÂ® is available via API to members and partners of the SWS Network, and the mobile app is currently available for iOS and Android devices.

Real Estate Webmasters â€“ Search With StyleÂ®’s Technology Partner



Largest custom front-end development and marketing firm in the real estate industry

Building the world’s first multilingual MLS system

Over 75,000 paid users

150 in-house developers and support staff

Website: rew.com

Elevator Pitch: At REW, your only limitations are your budget and imagination. We can make anything you dream a reality.