4 Kid-Friendly Amenities to Look for in Luxury Buildings

It’s no secret that luxury buildings come packed with every imaginable amenity these days. From comprehensive wellness centers to 24-hour concierge services, it’s easy to understand the appeal of these residences. As it turns out, however, today’s best urban dwellings aren’t just offering an enviable lifestyle to adults, but to children, as well. In an effort to lure young families who might otherwise be moving to the suburbs, here are a few of the exciting kid-friendly amenities that are becoming popular in high-end buildings.

Daycare & Preschools

When both parents are busy with their careers, it can be a major challenge to find the right daycare or preschool for your little ones, and luxury real estate developers are well aware of this. That’s why more and more top-notch buildings are coming equipped with these services in an effort to give young parents one less thing to worry about.

Playgrounds and Game Rooms

Living in the city used to mean making some sacrifices for kids. For example, you might be less likely to let them go unsupervised to a playground in the neighborhood, whereas in the suburbs it’s usually less of a concern. If the playground is in your building, though, you can rest assured that they are safe and sound while playing on their own. Some luxury high rises even include game rooms with arcades, ping pong tables and more.

Movie Theaters

You may have a media room in your home, but there’s still a lot to love about having a full-size private theater in your building. It’s the perfect venue for a kid’s party or rainy day activity when you’re living in the city with a few restless children looking for something to do.

Fitness & Sports Facilities

As the kids get older, they’re sure to appreciate living in a building that has space to run around or go for a swim. Facilities like a swimming pool, basketball court, or any other type of recreation space can be a rarity in the city, which is why buildings that offer these amenities can make all the difference for kids who need to exercise and get rid of their energy. It will probably make your life a lot easier, too!