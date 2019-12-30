Resolve to Make Your Man (or Woman) Cave a Healthier Space

January’s arrival always brings hope eternal in the heart of homeowners who aim to see their home improvement plans—great or small—accomplished in the New Year. For those working on a man or woman cave (i.e., a space of your own), consider the following ways to make it healthier.

Back in 2016, Dr. Brian W. Wu (goodmenproject.com) blogged that the so-called man cave provides a place to temporarily get away from life’s pressures and to decompress so that there is emotional energy left over for family life.

Dr. Wu says caves can also be a great place to work out and be active, whether it’s a jog on your treadmill to your favorite tunes or a weight-lifting session.

YouTube’s health and motivational coach Dai Manuel adds that a space like this can help both mental and physical health, and show improvement in your personal life, as well.

Manuel suggests the following components to make your cave a healthy space:

To ensure healthy air quality, look into air purifiers to cleanse the air of harmful allergens, especially if you want your man cave to be in the basement or a small space with limited air flow.

Choose a color scheme that incorporates calming hues, like blue, green or warm browns. According to Manuel, these colors have a calming effect on the eyes and mind and slow mental activity, relieving stress.

Consider a weight bench and cardio equipment that can be easily broken down and stored. If you prefer yoga practices and meditation, stock your cave with mats, scented candles and soft lighting.

Finally, create your own zen space by adding fresh plants and essential oil diffusers. Experimenting with different aromas or topical therapies can always add that extra touch to your perfect and calming private space ambiance.

If used properly, Dr. Wu says a man or woman cave can not only help fulfil emotional needs, but physical health as well.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.