5 Home Renovations You Can Tackle During the Winter

Winter is the perfect time to tackle some of those home projects you’ve been putting off all year, especially since contractors will be less busy during the colder months and costs could be lower. Consider taking on these five home renovations in the winter:

Add Insulation

If the cold weather has reminded you that your home needs better insulation, there’s no better time than now to have it added. Improper insulation can cause high utility bills and a cold home. You can tackle this renovation on your own or hire a professional to do it for you.

Finish Your Basement

If you have an unfinished basement that you’ve been wanting to turn into a functional space for your family, you might want to renovate during the winter. You can add an additional living space or an extra bedroom. A finished basement can be a worthwhile investment because it may substantially increase the value of your home.

Remodel a Bathroom

A bathroom remodel is the perfect task for winter, especially if it’s a bathroom that’s not frequently used. Whether it’s the guest bath that you’re readying for seasonal visitors or the front powder room that could use a touch-up, this is the time to do it.

When you’re tearing out old cabinets, tiles and showers, it’s a good idea to consider a dumpster rental. Having a dumpster just outside your door can make the task of clearing out trash and debris much easier.

Add a Room

If you’re in need of more space in your home, winter is a great time to add an addition. The cold, dry air is ideal for digging foundations. This is a significant project, but if done correctly, it can add a big increase to your home’s value.

Add a Deck

Winter is a great time to add a deck to your home. Again, the cool, dry air is perfect for digging and, for many people, cold temperatures are more comfortable to work in than the hot days of summer. A great bonus of building a deck during the winter is that it’ll be completed by summertime and ready for you to enjoy.

Many people may think that winter isn’t a good time to start big home projects, but this simply isn’t the case. Cold weather often makes for great building conditions, and winter is the slow season for many builders. Make sure to consider these five renovations if you’re thinking about remodeling your home during winter.

Source: Anita Ginsburg/RISMedia’s Housecall