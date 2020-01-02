The Rise of Retirement Communities Among Seniors

Retirement looks very different than it did even a few decades ago. Today’s seniors are more active, and most are looking for new opportunities after retirement. It makes sense, then, to consider these reasons why so many seniors are choosing to live in communities instead of more traditional retirement locations:

Homeownership

One of the most attractive parts of living in a senior community is that each resident owns his or her own home. These retirement community homes might be built with seniors in mind, but they’re still independent living units over which the residents have full control. For those who want to maintain independence, living in one of these homes is ideal. It’s also much easier to make the transition into retirement when it’s coupled with a transition into a new home instead of a retirement facility.

A Community of Seniors

Another reason why so many seniors choose to retire in communities is that they’re full of their peers. Being surrounded by like-minded people is great, especially when you’re looking to keep active while retired. Many of these communities have clubs and social groups, which makes it easier to find friends and to pursue hobbies after retirement.

Content Square 1.

Great Amenities

The amenities are also a huge draw. Many of these senior living communities are centered around golf courses, but that’s only part of what makes the communities so great. Many have state-of-the-art community centers that include everything from high-tech gyms to performance spaces, with other communities providing their members with workshops, restaurants and even full-service spas. For many, retiring to one of these communities feels like getting a well-earned reward after a long career.

High Property Values

Simply put, retirement communities tend to place a premium on keeping property values high. This means a tight degree of control over who can live in a community and how the properties must be maintained. For residents, this means a virtual guarantee that their investments will grow and that their purchase will ultimately be financially sound. Even those who aren’t looking at their homes as an investment can feel good knowing that their community will always adhere to high standards.

Seniors are choosing to retire in communities because they offer amazing retirement experiences. Whether they’re looking for new friends, great homes or just a place to enjoy life, these communities provide everything they need. Retirement is changing alongside the nation’s seniors, and these new communities are a response to that change.

Content Square 2.

Source: Meghan Belnap/RISMedia’s Housecall