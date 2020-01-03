Search
Choosing a Real Estate Agent

Buying or selling a house?

Here’s how to choose the right real estate agent for you…

Do Research. Ask friends and family for recommendations, check reviews, and see if prospective agents are part of reputable groups.

Vet Candidates In Person. Meet with potential agents to ensure you feel comfortable with and trust them.

Ask Questions. How long have the agents been working? How well do they know the local market? How do they plan to help you?  

Discuss Details. Talk about compensation structure, and before signing a contract, make sure you understand everything about the deal.

Don’t Feel Pressured. A good real estate agent is always there to help you.

