Ways to Save on Closing Costs

Closing costs add thousands of dollars to the home-buying process.

However, there are ways you could save on the extra expense.

Negotiate. Work with your agent to negotiate with the seller, who may be willing to pay all or part of the closing costs.

Consider no-point or no-fee loans. These loans typically mean higher interest rates, but if you’re strapped for cash, you could save on up-front costs.

Secure seller financing. This type of loan usually avoids traditional fees or charges imposed by lenders.

Shop around. Every lender has its own unique fee structure; you’re bound to find one that works for you.

Consult a financial professional to explore your options.