Changing the Rulebook, Charting the Future

Redfin Makes Its Mark on Real Estate

January 2020

“I want my company to be the Apple Store of real estate,” said Redfin CEO Glenn Kelman back in 2012. “Shopping for a home should be all about the customer. By thinking more like a retailer, it’s possible to make the experience better.”

Today, Kelman has grown Redfin into one of the country’s leading real estate brokerage websites, with full-service agents who build relationships with real estate consumers in personal ways, whether over coffee or during home tours, but who are also equipped with online tools designed to make them smarter and faster.

Over the years, Redfin has set out to make many changes to the classic real estate model to create a better experience for the customer. Redfin’s agents are paid on salary and their commission, which is lower than most real estate firms, is dependent on customer satisfaction. Customers also have access to all listings online, and don’t have to rely on an agent to show them which properties are for sale.

Redfin believes that one tool that truly sets them apart from other real estate firms is their consumer-focused mobile app, which allows prospective buyers to peruse an area and search for nearby listings that fit their criteria. Consumers can search by neighborhood or school district…even by pizza shop.

Redfin believes its model is clearly working. The company reports that its listings sell 17 days faster and for $9,100 more than the average real estate transaction. More than 10,000 customers buy or sell a home with Redfin each year. Perhaps most important of all, Redfin boasts a 95 percent customer satisfaction rating.

The Redfin Customer Survey: Transparency Is Priority

Redfin distributes various surveys based on the event at hand. For example, a customer would receive a different survey after making an offer versus taking a home tour. Redfin makes sure that all reviews are shared with agents.

The first part of every survey, however, starts the same way and asks the following questions:

1. How likely are you to recommend your agent’s real estate services to a friend or acquaintance? (Rated 0-10, with 10 being the strongest possible recommendation)

2. Please review your experience with your agent.

3. Can we anonymously share your comments about your agent with other Redfin website users? We will never share your name, email or other contact information.

If a client worked with a Redfin partner agent, his or her survey may include additional questions about that experience.

Once the client submits the first survey, they may be taken to a longer second survey. The second survey asks questions that are specific to the event. These responses are used internally for purposes such as developing demographic statistics, and are not directly displayed on Redfin.com.

Foretelling the Future

As Redfin plans for further growth in the year ahead, tracking the market and consumer trends will remain a critical part of its strategy. To that end, the company has made some bold predictions for the 2020 housing market.

“We predict the housing market will be more competitive in 2020 as the cooldown that began in the second half of 2018 comes to an end,” says Redfin Chief Economist Daryl Fairweather. “Charleston and Charlotte will lead the nation in home-price gains, thanks to homebuyers moving in from expensive cities. Hispanic Americans will experience the biggest gains in home equity wealth, and climate change will become a much bigger factor for homebuyers and sellers.”

Here are Redfin’s six top housing market predictions for 2020*:

Prediction No. 1: Bidding wars will rebound thanks to low mortgage rates and a lack of homes for sale.

Low mortgage rates will continue to strengthen home-buying demand, but due to a lack of new homes for sale and homeowners staying put longer, there will be fewer homes on the market in 2020 than in the past five years, according to Redfin. More demand and less supply mean bidding wars will rebound in the first quarter.

“We expect about one in four offers to face bidding wars in 2020, compared to only one in 10 in 2019,” says Fairweather. “This increase in competition will push year-over-year price growth up to 6 percent in the first half of the year, considerably stronger than the 2 percent growth seen in the first half of 2019. Supply and demand will become more balanced later in the year as more listings of new and existing homes hit the market, allowing price growth to moderate to 3 percent.”

Prediction No. 2: Thirty-year fixed mortgage rates will stabilize at 3.8 percent.

Throughout 2020, 30-year fixed mortgage rates will remain low, hovering around 3.8 percent, Redfin forecasts. Faced with slowing economic growth, the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates low. Although the housing market is strong, weakness in other sectors, like manufacturing, is pulling down on the economy.

“Because investors are already bracing for the possibility of a recession, we don’t expect mortgage rates to fall much lower than 3.5 percent in 2020 even if the economy weakens,” says Fairweather. “And even if the economy strengthens, we expect mortgage rates to stay below 4.1 percent.”

Prediction No. 3: For the first time, Hispanic Americans will gain more wealth from home equity than white Americans.

According to Redfin, in the next decade, Hispanic Americans will, for the first time, gain more home equity than white Americans; that’s because the majority of new homeowners are Hispanic, and home values in Hispanic neighborhoods are increasing faster than in white neighborhoods.

“There are more Hispanic homeowners in Texas than in any other state, and Texas cities are likely to experience strong gains in home values over the next decade as people move here from more expensive places like San Francisco and Los Angeles,” says Fairweather. “Hispanic families will likely benefit from home equity gains for generations to come. Hispanic Americans could tap their home equity to finance their children’s education or to start businesses. Over time, this will improve economic equality for Hispanic Americans.”

Prediction No. 4: Climate change will become a bigger financial factor for homebuyers and sellers.



In 2020, homebuyers and sellers will take the consequences of climate change into account when deciding to buy, says Redfin. The financial costs of climate change are already becoming more tangible as fire and flood insurance premiums rise.

“More people are becoming hyper-sensitive to flood insurance and its costs,” says Houston Redfin agent Irma Jalifi. “They’re thinking about how the weather will change over the next decade and whether there will be more historic floods like we’ve experienced recently. I had a buyer back out of a deal because he found out the property required flood insurance.”

Over the next decade, higher insurance premiums in high-risk areas will make housing even less affordable to more people, predicts Redfin. And in areas with the highest risk, insurers may stop providing insurance altogether, which means it will be nearly impossible to secure a mortgage in those areas.

Prediction No. 5: Charleston and Charlotte will lead the nation in home-price growth.



Affordable Southeast cities like Charleston and Charlotte are attracting an increasing number of migrants from expensive cities, which will drive up home-price growth in these areas, according to Redfin. Charleston saw a 104 percent annual increase in the number of Redfin users looking to move there, relative to the number of users looking to move out, in the third quarter of 2019, and Charlotte saw a 44 percent increase. Migrants are attracted to the growing economies of Charleston and Charlotte—Microsoft is spending $23 million to expand its Charlotte campus, and in Charleston, the new Volvo plant is adding thousands of jobs.

“A lot of migrants from up North or out West move to Charleston because it is such a lovely place—out-of-towners fall in love with our Cypress gardens and world-class beaches,” says Redfin agent and Team Manager Jacie Paulson. “The fact that we have an international airport means that companies are more willing to allow their remote employees to live here because it is easy to travel back and forth to headquarters. We also have a strong local economy with jobs at Boeing, Volvo and in the military.”

Prediction No. 6: More city streets will become car-free.

In 2020, Redfin believes more cities will favor green modes of transit and actively discourage driving. Some cities already have plans in the works—San Francisco’s Market Street will transform into a car-free corridor in 2020 and New York City drivers will have to pay to drive into the heart of the city beginning in 2021. In cities that become less car-friendly, those that frequently spend time in the city center will place more value on a commute that doesn’t require a car and move to either the walkable city center or close to public transit. Meanwhile, some people will choose to avoid the city center altogether and put a higher value on homes in the suburbs where they can work, play and live.

Partnering for the Future

By consistently staying ahead of the curve on key market trends and consumer demands, Redfin plans to make an even bigger impact in the real estate space in the year ahead.

“We strive to be good partners, as individual agents negotiating a sale with another party, and as a company,” says Kelman. “We pride ourselves on the quality of life we offer our agents who, compared to agents at other brokerages, earn more and stay at their brokerage longer. We believe the only way to advance the careers of agents at Redfin, and, ultimately, at other brokerages, is to innovate, giving agents the best products to serve customers. This is why we’re hopeful that we can develop new partnerships with other brokerages over time, so all of us can help people take advantage of new technologies for selling homes.”

*These predictions reflect the beliefs of the Redfin team about the overall housing market. It’s not intended as historical information or future guidance to the investment community and shouldn’t be relied on for those purposes. To find out which predictions in this article come true, and which predictions turn out to be incorrect, follow the Redfin blog for real-time research on the housing market.