RISMedia Adds Longtime Venture Capitalist, Trend-Spotter Joel Block as ‘Expert in Residence’ to Contributor Team

RISMedia is pleased to announce its newest partnership with Wall Street insider and prognosticator Joel G. Block, founder of the private equity firm Bullseye Capital, which utilizes his deep knowledge of finance and trend-spotting to acquire and highly profit from real estate assets across the nation.

As our expert in residence, Joel will lift the veil from the mysterious hedge fund and venture capital worlds to give Power Brokers the inside track in their own businesses. Understanding how the money business works at the highest levels of the economy can only empower real estate entrepreneurs, and Joel will be offering these rare glimpses here in this insightful series for RISMedia readers.

By sharing these closely-held insights, usually guarded by an untouchable class of professional investors, the objective of this series is to level the playing field and make the complex simple. Content will be delivered on multiple platforms to subscribers who will be able to engage directly with Joel as he shares the tricks of the trade from getting big things done in the best, smartest and fastest manner, to optimizing your company’s value through sales, profits and people.

Joel is not a competitor of any real estate broker or investor. He is their client.

Since selling his publishing company to a Fortune 500, Joel keynotes conferences worldwide, sharing Wall Street insights that enhance stakeholder value by delivering growth strategies and the inside track on money, success and significance to business executives and their teams. A principal in over 30-plus syndicated real estate or entrepreneurial transactions in addition to advising on dozens more, Joel is a nationally recognized expert in private placements, Reg D offerings, operating agreements, deal structure, tax strategy and capital-raising approaches with both accredited and non-accredited investors. He is regularly called on by attorneys and courts of law as an expert in matters of financing and real estate.

His mission is to help leaders succeed in business so they can live the American dream and then continue the cycle of prosperity by paying success and mentorship forward.

In the following Q&A, our readers can get to know a little more about Joel and the insights he’ll bring to our readership.



RISMedia: What should real estate broker/owners know about your experience in the investment side of the industry, and how it will benefit their businesses?

Joel Block: The main thing I want brokers to understand is that I don’t compete with them—I’m a customer. My experience is with securing large-scale real estate investments and leveraging assets throughout the nation. Within such deals are many opportunities for brokers to play a profitable role on the transactional side of the equation—but they have to know what is going on behind the curtain in order to optimize how they play the game.

Additionally, there are numerous takeaways from my experience in the venture capital world that translate into real estate, particularly dealing with all the disruption going on in the industry today. For brokers, the chief benefit will be the ability to stop being on the defense and start going on the offensive.

RISMedia: How are the Silicon Valley and Wall Street scenes relevant to real estate businesses outside of those markets?

JB: From a profitability standpoint, there are no better business models than those of Big Money and Big Innovation. Often, the two meet for mutual benefit and that convergence is currently playing out in the real estate industry. Institutional money from Wall Street is driving markets from the industrial Midwest down through the rural Southland and everywhere in between, but getting in on the action requires connections and a depth of understanding that’s fairly uncommon. Meanwhile, technology is being adopted rapidly to redefine traditional brokerage models, which can be strengthened through adopting some of the startup mindsets whether your company is in San Jose or San Antonio. Often it comes down to leveraging the Wall Street and Silicon Valley mindsets to be a savvy negotiator and power seller.

RISMedia: What are some of the disruptive trends occurring in the industry now that brokers need to be aware of? How can they get ahead of them?

JB: AI, automation and consolidation to name a few. These trends are already well underway and are only going to continue to proliferate—at an even faster pace than we have seen so far. Since so much of it is based on increasing efficiencies and cutting real estate professionals out of the process, it’s critical to remember that buyers and sellers are people—even if they are representing institutions. They can be educated and influenced by money. One of the best ways to keep your company disruption-proof is prove your ability to make buyers and sellers more money than they would otherwise save without one. However, there will not be broker-less transactions, but the broker is changing from people to computers, and from traditional real estate companies to technology companies who are more nimble.

At the same time, technological progress can’t be ignored. Brokers need to embrace technology and be technological leaders if they’re to not just survive, but thrive, by thinking about what the future will look like. Armed with strategic insights, they will better-positioned for gaining valuable listings, advertising effectively, recruiting the best and brightest agents, streamlining the back office and possibly prepping for a profitable exit.

RISMedia: Can you share some examples of innovative ways brokers can start thinking differently about profit, leadership, innovation and sales?

JB: One of the most common challenges people share with me is that they’re essentially victims of their own success. Often a company that has scaled well in the past becomes stoic, making it difficult to change course when a new trajectory is needed the most.

The key is to ask yourself: If you didn’t have all the baggage of legacy expenses and legacy thinking—like you were a startup—what would you do? Then draw a line from where you are to where you want to go. Maybe you have to buy a company or start a new division to pursue this path, but draw a map and follow it with confidence. That kind of thinking changes the way companies see themselves. Forget about all the reasons why you can’t. Part of my goal is to help brokers get out of their own way.

RISMedia: What can we look forward to in your next column?

JB: Well, let’s ask the readers! What do you want to know? I’ve touched on a few themes here, but there is so much more to dive into. The best way for this series to work is to treat it as a dialogue rather than a monologue. I am excited to hear your questions and ideas. Please take a look at my personal website, joelblock.com, and feel free to send an email to joel@bullseyecap.com so we can connect and collaborate.Brokers and real estate leaders, what business insights do you want more information on? Watch this space for upcoming videos and analysis from Joel. Feel free to comment below, or reach out to Joel via his website, his email or our feedback email at online@rismedia.com.

Andrew King is a contributing editor to RISMedia.