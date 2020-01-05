Is It Time to Upgrade Your Real Estate Career?

New Year’s is a time of reflection—a time to conduct an honest inventory of what you accomplished the previous year and which things are in need of a change. For a lot of people, their career is one thing that is top-of-list when it comes to things that could use a makeover.

If you’re a licensed real estate agent, you may have wondered what it could be like to be a managing broker . Managing brokers generally earn more money and have more responsibility than their fellow agents. Plus, it’s a great way to challenge yourself to learn new skills (like teaching and recruiting) if you feel like your current career has hit a plateau.

What would you do with $1,500 to upgrade your real estate career? We’ve come up with a list of seven practical and fun ways to spend your $1,500:

1. Broker Education

The first step to becoming a real estate broker is to complete your broker pre-licensing education. Our highly-rated and state-accredited courses have everything you need in order to become a licensed broker in your state.

2. Marketing Materials for Your New Business

A new title means you’ll need to update your marketing materials. While some brokerages may pay for these services, it’s never a bad idea to have some personally-branded business cards or brochures.

Here are some affordable services to get you started:

3. New Office Space or Desk

Getting your broker’s license is akin to giving yourself a promotion. So, go ahead, give yourself the office of your dreams. You’ve earned it!

4. New Computer

There aren’t many jobs in today’s workplace that don’t require a computer. So, having a fast and powerful laptop or desktop is critical. Plus, it could be deducted as a work expense when it comes to filing your taxes .

5. Continuing Education

Once you have your broker’s license, you will need to complete continuing education credits in order to maintain your license. Each state has different continuing education requirements. Luckily, our sister school McKissock Learning has continuing education courses, so we have you covered on that, too.

6. New Wardrobe

As a real estate broker who is in charge of other agents, you may be in need of a wardrobe to fit this new role. Celebrate your new role by going on a shopping spree!

7. Professional Development and Coaching

One of the characteristics that successful real estate agents have is their willingness to learn and stay on top of trends. Fortunately, Real Estate Express and McKissock Learning provide nationally-rated coaching , as well as a wide range of online courses and webinars to help you succeed.

