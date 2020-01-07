Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation Donates Over $44,000 to 22 Hudson Valley Charities and Non-Profits in 2019

The Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORSÂ®, donated a total of $44,000 to 22 charities and non-profit organizations throughout the Hudson Valley and beyond in 2019.

As it enters its seventh year of fundraising, the Foundation is gearing up for another successful year of providing financial assistance to those organizations dedicated to helping the needy in the New York metro area and elsewhere.

“We are thrilled to be able to provide help to all of the wonderful non-profit organizations that continue to make a difference in the lives of individuals and families in our communities,” says Maryann Tercasio, president of the Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation. “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our REALTORÂ® members, colleagues, and sponsors who have made all of these donations possible.”

In the past year, the Foundation held its “Runway for Hope” Fashion Show, a major fundraising event at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, which raised over $30,000. In addition, the Foundation hosted many successful “Pub Nights” at various locations in Bronx, Westchester, Putnam, Rockland and Orange counties. It ended the year with its Holiday Party Fundraiser at the Renaissance Hotel in West Harrison, which raised about $14,000. Monies raised in 2019 will go towards 2020 donations.

The Foundationâ€™s 2019 donation recipients included (by name, community and county):Â

Abbott House â€“ Irvington, Westchester

Caritas of Port Chester â€“ Port Chester, Westchester

Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan & Ulster â€“ Goshen, Orange

Center for Safety & Change â€“ New City, Rockland

Christ Church of Ramapo â€“ Ramapo, Rockland

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley â€“ Cornwall-on-Hudson, Orange

Friends of Karen â€“ North Salem, Westchester

Furniture Sharehouse â€“ White Plains, Westchester

Gilda’s Club Westchester â€“ White Plains, Westchester

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh â€“ Newburgh, Orange

Hearts to Home Furnishings, Inc. â€“ Yonkers, Westchester

Hi Tor Animal Shelter â€“ Pomona, Rockland

Homes for Heroes, Inc. â€“ Pearl River, Rockland

Legal Services of the Hudson Valley â€“ White Plains, Westchester

Lifting Up Westchester â€“ White Plains, Westchester

Make-A-Wish Hudson Valley â€“ Tarrytown, Westchester

My Sister’s Place â€“ White Plains, Westchester

Ossining Children’s Center â€“ Ossining, Westchester

Support Connection, Inc. â€“ Yorktown Heights, Westchester

The Friends of Green Chimneys â€“ Brewster, Putnam

Volunteer New York â€“ Tarrytown, Westchester

Westchester Medical Center Foundation â€“ Valhalla, Westchester

The Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation was established in 2004 and relaunched in 2013. As concerned members of the communities it works in, the Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation participates in qualified community-based charities who serve the housing, hunger, health, happiness and humane needs of citizens everywhere. The REALTORÂ® Foundation is now seeking applications from charities and non-profits for 2020. For more information or to apply for funding from the Hudson Gateway REALTORÂ® Foundation, please visit www.hgrealtorfoundation.com.