4 Exciting Features for Kidsâ€™ Bedrooms

As a child, being sent to your room used to be a punishment. These days, however, itâ€™s more like a reward, as high-end homeowners are giving their kidsâ€™ rooms the luxury treatment. For many parents, thereâ€™s no price you can put on creating a space where the little ones will play and let their imaginations run wild. If youâ€™re looking to channel your inner-child while designing, here are a few exciting features that the kids will love having in their rooms.

Built-In Bunk Beds

When it comes to the childrenâ€™s room, built-in bunk beds are the ultimate design feature. Theyâ€™re a practical use of space, especially if your kids are sharing a room, and you can also have a trundle bed underneath for when their friends sleepover. For grandparents, having a bunk room that all the grandchildren can share when theyâ€™re visiting is sure to keep them coming back.Â

Climbing Wall

Kid-sized climbing walls have quickly become a popular feature in childrenâ€™s rooms and for good reason. Theyâ€™re easy enough for any avid DIYer to install and give kids an exciting way to burn their energy while also improving problem solving skills and building confidence. Of course, be sure to take the proper safety precautions and place mats below the climbing area.

Loft Area

When youâ€™re a kid, having a loft in your room is like having your own multi-floor living space. It doesnâ€™t require particularly high ceilings to give them a little nook above their bed where they can keep toys and build forts. Another option is to use the loft as a work space for them and put a desk where they can do their homework. You can also incorporate fun ways for them to come down, like a slide or firemanâ€™s pole.

Swinging Chair

These days, there are tons of different features for kidsâ€™ rooms that you can hang from the ceiling, like swings, chairs or even a pod where they can curl up with a book. Itâ€™s the perfect way to give their room a playful vibe that they can grow into while keeping it stylish.Â