4 of the Top Home Design Trends We’ll See in 2020

As we ring in the new year, it’s time to take a look at the latest home design trends that will define 2020. Whether you’re hoping to add some serious style to your new dwelling or need to give your current home a little TLC before putting it on the market, it’s always fun to put your design hat on and keep your living space up to date. Following are a few of the hottest trends that we’re sure to see more of this year.

Rattan & Wicker

From the living room to the backyard terrace, there’s ample opportunity to introduce rattan and wicker furniture to your home. These versatile materials are all the rage right now and can effortlessly work in a variety of spaces to add a deep sense of texture while offering a natural look. It’s the perfect choice if you want casual elegance that can stand up to the elements.

Floral Patterns

Bright floral patterns are going to be everywhere in 2020. As all things nature remain at the forefront of interior design, it’s no surprise that we’ll be bringing plenty of flower-inspired fabrics into the home. From wallpaper and window treatments to upholstery and area rugs, you can expect the whole house to be in full bloom all year long.

Textured Walls

In luxury homes, it’s become increasingly popular to see walls that offer a bit of texture. If you’re looking for something a little less traditional than paint or wallpaper, fabric wall coverings made from materials like silk, velvet or mohair will instantly give any ordinary room a more memorable design element.

Eco-Friendly Details

While sustainability has certainly been front of mind in the design world for quite some time now, this year it will truly become ubiquitous. Luxury homeowners have demonstrated that eco-friendly details make a big difference when purchasing a new home, which can be as simple as using natural materials and energy efficient windows. By maximizing sustainability in your living space, you’re maximizing the appeal.