4 Ways to Warm Up Your Bathroom This Winter

During the colder months, it can be necessary to make a few changes around the house to keep things feeling warm. If there’s one room in particular that can leave you feeling chilly, it’s the bathroom. After all, everyone has experienced the unwelcome shock of stepping onto a freezing tile floor and waiting for the shower to heat up. For those who want to transform their bathroom into a cozy oasis this winter, here are a few tips to get you started.

Towel Warmers

We all know the feeling of a warm, fluffy towel that’s fresh out of the dryer. If you want to wrap yourself up in that feeling after every shower, then it’s time to install towel warmers in your bathroom to keep you toasty even after you shut the hot water off. While there are several different types, the most common are wall mounted racks that will warm your towel up in minutes and help to dry it faster after you use it.

Heated Toilet Seats

Nobody likes sitting down on a freezing cold toilet, which is why today’s state-of-the-art commodes are designed with heated seats. In addition to that, there are also models with built-in warm water sprays and even a warm air dryer. With all these features, it’s safe to say that high-end toilets just might be one of the most underrated luxuries in the home today.

Content Square 1.

Radiant Heat

That first step onto the cold bathroom floor in the morning is never a fun way to start the day. The good news is you can eliminate it entirely by installing radiant heat beneath the tiles, so you can keep your feet happy all winter long.

Steam Shower

When you feel the cold all the way in your bones, the best way to get rid of it is by spending a few minutes in a steam shower and letting the warmth envelope you. If you don’t already have one, this is the best time of year to install a steam shower in your home and treat yourself to a relaxing steam at the end of each cold winter day.