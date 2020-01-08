What type of Guest Accommodations Are Right for You?

There are plenty of important decisions to be made when searching for a new home and one that deserves careful consideration is the amount of guest space that you’ll need. Whether you’re looking for the perfect home to start a family or a multi-generational gathering place, everyone has different requirements. Here are a few different types of guest accommodations that you’ll find when viewing luxury properties.

Guest Suite

A simple and suitable option, of course, is a guest suite where you can host overnight visitors. An extra bedroom will always come in handy when friends and family are in town and being able to provide them with their own en suite bathroom makes all the difference.

Guest Wing

Sometimes, however, you need more than a single guest room. If you tend to host more than one guest at a time, the last thing you want to do is have someone sleep on a couch or air mattress. In this case, it may be worth opting for a home that has a few extra bedrooms or a guest wing that offers sufficient space and privacy for everyone.

Content Square 1.

In-Law Suite

For those with houseguests who come for extended periods, you’ll probably want to go the next step up and have an in-law suite. Often located in a finished basement or above the garage, an in-law suite is like a small studio apartment with its own kitchenette where guests can prepare meals and have their own sitting area to relax in.

Guest House

For larger families that want a special place where everyone can come together during the winter holidays or summer vacation, a separate guest house might be in order. Usually designed with multiple bedrooms and ample living space, this ensures that there’s room for the whole gang at the family compound.