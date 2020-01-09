In the following interview, Emily Moreland, broker/owner of Moreland Properties, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® in Austin, Texas, discusses the firm’s membership in the network, referral strategies, and more.



Region Served: Greater Austin and Central Texas

Years in Real Estate: 33

Number of Offices: 3

Number of Agents: 80

You’ve been affiliated with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) for nearly two decades. What first attracted you to the network?

As a new agent with JB Goodwin REALTORS® in 1977, I experienced the referral network first-hand. At that time, it was called RELO. J.B. Goodwin made sure we understood how important a referral could be for our business, and I worked hard to become a member and earn my place with such a great group of broker/owners. LeadingRE brings together a network of the best brokers in the industry to exchange referrals and share best practices. Their leadership and resources are the best in the industry, and the network’s longevity is a testament to the organization’s worth.



What are some of the biggest benefits associated with being part of the LeadingRE network?

The ability to refer one of our valued clients to a similar brokerage in another city is a true value. Clients appreciate our level of service, and LeadingRE expands that for us globally. When making large purchasing decisions for our company, we look to LeadingRE’s vetted business partners in order to choose wisely.

How do you retain prospects within the luxury home marketplace?

Word of mouth and personal referrals are the lifeblood of how our sellers and buyers continue to trust our firm. We’ve built a reputation for discretion, expertise and professionalism, which is important for every segment of clientele. Our focus on client relationships and continuing personalized service well after the transaction is over is paramount to business retention, as well as growth.

In what ways do you keep Moreland Properties top of mind?

Technology is important, and we take great strides to tell our brand story as much as possible. That said, social media, digital and even traditional print and broadcast marketing will never take the place of face-to-face interactions. Our agents’ personalities and expertise are what keep us top of mind. The way we introduce ourselves to buyers and sellers has evolved with the advent of new media, and it’s exciting to implement innovative strategies. I’m fortunate to have LeadingRE as a trusted group to keep us more informed where new tech is concerned.

Final Questions…

What is your most effective way to motivate agents?

Cultivate their love of real estate and offer best practices to connect with future business while remaining true to their company’s core values and purpose.

What is your No. 1 tip for getting buyers and sellers to work together?

Remind both parties that they want the same outcome and offer middle ground on smaller items that can help soften a transaction.

What is your best time management tip?

Wake up and do the things you want to put off first, then keep your eyes on the horizon by working on items that will propel you to where you want to land.

John Voket is a contributing editor to RISMedia.