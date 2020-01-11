Supporting Agents and Better Serving Clients

Adwerx a Critical Component of Brokerage’s Value Package

A 20-year veteran of the real estate industry, David Mussari, managing partner and broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Professional Realty, which consists of more than 600 agents throughout Ohio, and also serving Northern Kentucky and Parkersburg, W. Va., knows what it takes to be successful in the business.

“Investing in state-of-the-art technology and marketing services that support our agents and better serve our clients is what we do as a brokerage,” says Mussari.

While the firm has been working with Adwerx—a leading provider of localized digital advertising—for the last three years, switching to the Adwerx Enterprise platform just six short months ago has helped the company achieve even greater success.

Before starting with Adwerx, the firm’s efforts to consistently target-market its listings were insignificant and sporadic at best, which made it difficult to get the right message in front of clients.

“By going to Adwerx, we can now classify our marketing and offer one week of property ads at minimum. This has changed the game for us as we can now be very specific and know that we’re delivering on that,” says Mussari, who was immediately drawn to the automated process.

“Clients are always looking for us to find creative and effective ways to market their properties,” he says. “The targeted, automated marketing services provided through Adwerx are a fantastic tool in meeting likely buyers where they are and keeping our brand top of mind. The examples are numerous, and since our clients are automatically added to the campaign, we’re constantly receiving feedback that they ‘keep seeing their ad’ on the internet.”

Additionally, the firm’s Adwerx program includes their agents’ websites and provides retargeting ads for any visitors to those sites.

“The Adwerx program is unique in that it provides great value to our clients who are trying to sell their homes, as well as our agents who are promoting their businesses,” says Mussari.

Getting started with Adwerx was simple, beginning with a very smooth rollout to launch the brokerage-wide program. And if there’s ever a problem, or someone needs assistance, a member of the Adwerx team is on it right away.

“Whenever we have had any issues, they respond immediately and solve the problem,” says Mussari. “I give them an A+ for responsiveness.”

Mussari adds that anytime you automate anything for the real estate agent, you’re doing yourself and the agent a great service. Automated service models allow busy agents to embrace new technology. This has led to a 100-percent adoption of Adwerx at the firm, in addition to helping with recruiting measures.

“I was just at a recruiting meeting where I talked about Adwerx, the effectiveness of it, and how it can help simplify an agent’s world,” says Mussari. “It’s part of a broader story about our value package as a brokerage, but it’s a critical part of that.”

For more information, please visit www.adwerx.com.

Keith Loria is a contributing editor to RISMedia.