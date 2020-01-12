Full-Service Real Estate: A Move in the Right Direction

As an industry, we’ve been very focused on improving the home search and closing processes. Over the last two decades, we’ve eased many challenges that buyers and sellers face during the home purchase or home sale process. Online search, company websites, electronic documents and signatures, and many other services have been introduced to ease the most obvious challenges involved in a home sale or purchase.

But we’re missing the elephant in the room: As they wait for the closing after they sign the paperwork, tensions rise. Why? Sure, there’s some concern about closing, but the real reason is “The Move.” Moving is ranked as the seventh-most stressful event in life, accompanying marriage, divorce and chronic illness on that same list.

Some of us might include a moving or home warranty company that we recommend, but what else are we doing? In the last few years, companies focusing on easing the moving process have emerged. Self-service platforms are available, but aren’t we a full-service industry?

Then I heard about MooveGuru, a full-service moving concierge platform. Shouldn’t a full-service real estate brokerage strive to provide as many full-service tools and services as possible? We think we should, and MooveGuru seems to understand this.

MooveGuru repurposes our data that we already enter into dotloop. Our agents don’t have to re-enter any data. MooveGuru is a full-service solution for our agents.

MooveGuru provides our transaction support team with dashboards to manage any moving concierge-related requests regarding the program. MooveGuru also provides notifications regarding program actions and results. MooveGuru is a full-service solution for our brokerage.

Most importantly, MooveGuru delivers discounts to our customers just when they need them. On behalf of our agents and branded to our brokerage, we’re now helping our customers save money during this very stressful period of their lives.

People buying a new house have to schedule connections for all of their home services and utilities. Could the uncertainty of how to complete this task contribute to the stress of moving? What if a buyer’s agent and real estate brokerage could solve these challenges for the buyer? What if the full-service real estate brokerage not only helped the buyer with connections, but also, in many cases, handled the connections process entirely? This is what MooveGuru does for our brokerage. Our full-service real estate brokerage has added an additional full-service moving automation platform.

Our industry is evolving, challenged by different views and powered by advancements in technology to provide new experiences. We’re no longer just a full-service real estate brokerage; now, we also provide a full-service moving concierge program in partnership with MooveGuru. This is only the beginning.