2020 Real Estate Newsmakers: Team Wisdom

Recently, RISMedia announced the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, a group of 300 individuals in the industry making news in positive and powerful ways. Whether an Achiever agent, a bold brokerage Influencer or a longtime Luminary, together, they encompass the industry—including real estate teams. In this edition of Team Tuesday, we’re highlighting many of the Newsmaker teams, and their best tips:

Joel Blumenfeld

The Blumenfeld Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

2020 Newsmaker – Achiever

“Our No. 1 skill is being able to rise early each day before most wake up, work while many are on vacation and pride ourselves on being available to clients any time of any day.”

Vivi Gloriod

Team Vivi, HomeSmart Realty Group

2020 Newsmaker – Inspiration

“Take care of people and business will follow.”



Tiffanie Mae-Ganske

The Mai Team, RE/MAX Country Real Estate

2020 Newsmaker – Trailblazer

“The ability to give of our time and talents is the key to success in our own lives and those we serve.”

Sean McPeak and Katie Thurber

McPeak Thurber Team, Halstead Real Estate

2020 Newsmakers – Trendsetters

“Innovative social marketing initiatives are only as good as the results they yield. The key to social media marketing is the real-world crossover, which you can measure in sales. It is critical that your social media marketing strategy be effective over the intermediate and long term.” – Sean McPeak

Jean Shine

Shine Team REALTORS®, Coldwell Banker United, REALTORS®

2020 Newsmaker – Inspiration

“Total dedication and exemplary service to clients results in success. Everything else falls into place.”

Nick Shivers

The Nick Shivers Team, Keller Williams Portland Central

2020 Newsmaker – Hall of Fame

“Differentiate yourself by making a difference; build a tribe and thrive.”

For more from the 2020 Real Estate Newsmakers, go to RISMedia.com/2020-Newsmakers or RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine.

For consideration for the 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers, please email nominations to maria@rismedia.com.