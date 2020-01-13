HomeSmart International Finishes Decade Strong With Aggressive Growth Goals Set for 2020

HomeSmart International ended 2019 with a large acquisition, several franchise additions and 21-percent growth in new states year-over-year, and expanded its proprietary tech-based resources for its agents.

In 2019, HomeSmart International expanded its 100-percent brokerage model to six new states, including Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

“Our goal is to have offices in all 50 U.S. states in the next couple of years and thanks to some beneficial moves in 2019, we are on track to meet that expectation,” says Ashley Bowers, president of HomeSmart International.

Content Square 1.

The recent acquisition of Tristar Realty, Inc., that included more than 650 of its agents, expanded HomeSmart International’s footprint to 190 office locations with nearly 18,000 agents nationwide.

HomeSmart International currently ranks in the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, but 2019 marked the seventh year it was named to the Inc. 5000 list. The consecutive ranking indicates a sustained trajectory of growth that only 1.64 percent of companies on the list have ever achieved.

“We are rapidly expanding our nationwide presence through organic growth as well as mergers and acquisitions,” says Bryan Brooks, senior vice president of Franchise Sales for HomeSmart International. “HomeSmart is a solution for brokers and owners who are seeking world-class technology and superior administrative support 24/7.”

Content Square 2.

In 2019, HomeSmart International also pulled ahead in the REALTOR® tech world with the launch of its RealSmart Agent mobile application available in the iTunes app store and Google Play. Written entirely in-house, the RealSmart Agent app allows HomeSmart agents to access listing and sales transaction information, broker compliance review items, showing details and download forms from their phones.

“Our agent mobile app brings all the ease and features of our end-to-end real estate transaction management platform to the palms of our agents’ hands,” says Matt Widdows, CEO and founder of HomeSmart International. “This is just the beginning of what we intend to do with the RealSmart Agent app and the rest of our tech stack and I’m excited as we continue to watch our products mature in new and exciting ways.”

To celebrate two decades of business, HomeSmart is currently focused on its 2020 Growth Summit themed “20 Years. 20 Reasons.” Real estate agents can experience two jam-packed days of learning from industry experts, including Widdows, and several high-profile keynote speakers, like NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith and real estate coaching legend Brian Buffini. The event is scheduled in Las Vegas Tuesday, March 3 to Wednesday, March 4. For more information, follow HomeSmart International on Facebook at www.facebook.com/homesmartfranchise/.

Content Square 3.

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.