Realty ONE Group Soars in 2019 and Prepares for Another Record-Breaking Year

Realty ONE Group has had another record year, according to the company, selling 85 total franchises, opening doors to new offices and converting large-scale offices. The franchisor opened its first two offices outside the U.S. in Leduc and Edmonton, both in Alberta, Canada, and surged into six new states, bringing the total to 39 U.S. states, Washington D.C., and Canada.

“We’re so proud of what we continue to build together and of the massive number of new real estate professionals and entrepreneurs who embrace our vision every year,” says Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and founder of Realty ONE Group. “While we want to take time to reflect on the major milestones we hit last year, we’re already off and running with new launches and a large-scale event in the first quarter. We’ve got a lot to do and no time to hit pause. This company will continue to grow beyond even our expectations.

“The growth of this company is not about our success; it’s about building a profitable business for our franchise owners and real estate pros, innovating to make sure they have the right tools, training and technology to be the best in their markets,” Jewgieniew said earlier in the year.

New Last Year With More Launches in 2020

Realty ONE Group also announced recently the launch of its new ONE University (ONE.U) Learning Management System (LMS) which includes over 1,500 courses and content delivered online. That’s just one of several exciting launches to be announced as Realty ONE Group focuses more on being a coaching company to further develop the careers of its professionals. New tech and upgraded systems are just a few of the reasons why the company had its best quarter (Q3 2019) of franchise sales in its history.



Another reason is the Recruit UP program that launched in the second half of the year and is hosted by Realty ONE Group’s coaching experts Mark Pessin and Kathy Baker. Recruit UP traveled to four cities and resulted in a net gain of over a thousand real estate pros and a potential market shift of over $2.9 billion in sales.

Realty ONE Group is transcending into a lifestyle brand, embodying a thriving spirit and coolture, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies. With new upgrades to zONE, its sales professional all-in-ONE dashboard and other new launches, Realty ONE Group affiliates will achieve greater success faster.

Making Giving Back a Priority

The company finished off a charitable year, donating $11,111 to the Beverly Carter Foundation, which works to keep real estate professionals safe, and the same amount to the Vegas Knights Foundation after fundraising during its Las Vegas holiday party. With its 501(c) arm, ONE Cares, Realty ONE Group donates tens of thousands to charities every year and celebrates its anniversary, May 1, with a company-wide day of volunteering and giving.

Awards, Growth & Celebrations

Realty ONE Group is also celebrating making the 2019 Franchise Times Top 200+ List and a repeat spot on Entrepreneur magazine’s list of fastest-growing franchisors. The company also claimed a Guinness World Record Title back in March for creating the largest word—the company’s ONE logo—out of gold dice.



Realty ONE Group will celebrate these and other accomplishments at its 2020 ONE Summit at the MGM Grand Resort in Las Vegas, Nev., Feb. 16-18. This year’s annual convention is themed “Learn, Laugh and Love,” themed appropriately during the Valentine’s weekend, but this event is always filled with more surprises, fun and memorable experiences, concluding with a blow-out BLACK & GOLD party at MGM’s famous Hakkasan Nightclub.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 12,000 real estate professionals in over 255-plus locations in 39 states, Washington D.C. and Canada. The company has doubled its real estate professional count and volume and tripled its transaction count since 2017.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.