Motto Mortgage Ranked in Entrepreneur’s Annual Franchise 500Â® for the First Time

The Motto Mortgage brand has been named to Entrepreneur magazine’s 41st annual Franchise 500Â® list, ranking No. 395 overall and first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category.

Placement in the Franchise 500Â® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. This is the first time Motto Mortgage has been included in the Franchise 500Â®. The brand was previously recognized in 2019 by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing-Franchises as well as a top new franchise brand.

“We are honored to be No. 395 on the illustrious Entrepreneur magazine 2020 Franchise 500Â® list, earning a place among some of the most respected franchise brands. As a three-year startup, it is especially gratifying to be ranked first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category,” says Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC. “These rankings are a testament to the strength of the Motto Mortgage brand as a franchise opportunity and showcases the potential of our business model.”

Content Square 1.

As the first national mortgage brokerage franchise in the U.S., Motto Mortgage was launched in October 2016 and has showcased fast-paced growth, averaging 50 franchise sales a year. The brand currently has more than 100 offices open in over 30 states. The franchise brand is also among the top 5 percent of fastest-growing emerging franchises, according to Franchise GradeÂ®.

Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500Â® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a research tool for potential franchisees.

“The 500 companies on the list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now,” says Entrepreneur Editor-in-Chief Jason Feifer. “They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or a brand that’s ranked highly on our list for decades. Either way, making our list means they’re a forward-thinking company, nimble, and closely in touch with their customers’ needsâ€”because in an ever-changing business environment, that’s what a franchise must do to thrive.”

Content Square 2.

Entrepreneur published its latest Franchise 500Â® list in its January/February issue. Both the Franchise 500Â® overall 2020 list and category rankings are based on an analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 1,105 participating franchise systems across all industries.

Motto Mortgage, a “mortgage brokerage in a box,” continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only creates an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also offers opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services. Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

For more information, please visit www.mottomortgage.com.