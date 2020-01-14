UnitedÂ® Real Estate | Solutions Expands Leadership Team to Accommodate Rapid Growth

UnitedÂ® Real Estate has announced the expansion of its United Real Estate | Solutions’ leadership team with the promotion of Jennine Smith to principal broker. As Smith transitions from agent into her new position, former principal broker, Kenya Stafford, will transition into the company’s Director of Agent Success.

As a native of Knoxville, Tenn., with a passion for real estate, Smith has had the opportunity to see the landscape of Knoxville grow and transform over the years. With a background in the financial industry, Smith made the transition to real estate and has proven to be a successful real estate professional. Her dedication to clients, agents and giving back to the community aligns Smith perfectly with the United model, making her transition to principal broker seamless, the company stated. Smith will be responsible for continuing to grow and strengthen the brand while providing United agents and their clients the coaching, tools and support needed to address the challenges in the residential real estate industry.

“I am truly humbled and honored to be stepping up as principal broker for the United Real Estate Solutions office in Knoxville,” exclaims Smith. “We have an amazing group of agents and our owner, Lisa Peel, is very supportive and willing to do whatever it takes for us to be successful in this market. Having been an agent with this office since almost day one and seeing where we have grown over the past 2.5 years has been an awesome transition to witness. I am excited to continue this growth pattern and help build up our brand and our agents to be the best in our marketplace. Joining United has been a great path to many freedoms for me personally and professionally and now having the opportunity to serve as principal broker affirms my decision to come here and grow even more personally and professionally.”

United | Solutions has grown from an infant company in Knoxville to over 130 real estate professionals in two years under the leadership of Stafford, former principal broker. As Stafford transitions into her new role, Director of Agent Success, she will further focus on assisting agents in growing their careers by providing training and education.

“I am incredibly passionate about seeing real estate agents become fulfilled and successful in their careers, supporting them to identify and work towards their life goals while educating and training them to be the best in the industry,” expresses Stafford. “With years of participation in personal coaching, supporting my own business vision and life goals, my passion is to help professional agents see their potential, understand their specific needs and help them implement the actions to make it happen.”

“It is a great pleasure to step forward into this next phase of growth through expanded leadership to better serve our current and future agents,” says Peel, owner of United | Solutions. “These two ladies are the ‘dream team’ of real estate leadership in East Tennessee. In her heart of hearts, Kenya’s passion is to educate, coach and empower agents to develop the business of their dreams. Jennine is a highly respected and successful agent who embraces our model and culture and is the perfect fit to lead our already thriving real estate office. The future is bright with this leadership team in place.”



For more information, please visit JoinUnitedRESolutions.com.

