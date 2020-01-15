Cleaning Tips For Overwhelmed Perfectionists

Perfectionism can be both a blessing and a curse. Those with perfectionist traits can find themselves facing a sort of paralysis after getting overwhelmed by a task. While some might expect that a perfectionist would never be messy, this could not be further from the truth. If you are suffering from a messy home because perfectionism causes you to procrastinate until you can tackle your home cleaning tasks perfectly, these tips are for you.

Better is Worthwhile

Perfectionists often won’t try to complete a task because they believed that a job should never be done halfway. However, when it comes to cleaning, jobs multiply far more quickly than we expect. One slightly disheveled spot can become an hours-long clean-up task if left unchecked. While you may be tempted to wait until you can give a task your all, it is helpful to remember that a home that is slightly cleaner–though not pristine–can be all it takes to keep your home from chaos.

Set a Cleaning Timer

If you struggle with spending too much time on the little details, set a timer to ensure that you only work as long as you can. Have 10 or 15 minutes to spare before you leave for work? Set a timer and get cleaning only for as long as your timer allows. Small tasks will likely be done in this amount of time and there’s no doubt that you can make a dent in large tasks. You will be amazed at the level of impact a non-perfect job can do when it comes to making your home less messy. Daily timed cleaning sessions will also help you determine what is a daily task and what should be considered weekly or bimonthly deep cleaning tasks.

Work in the Here and Now

Don’t wait for the setup of your home to be perfect before you care for it. Perfectionists can be tempted to procrastinate by saying they’ll declutter the extra pots and pans in the kitchen once the remodeling project has been completed, or waiting for a new dresser before going through unwanted clothing. Decide to work in the present to make your home as welcoming as possible–even if it’s not yet ideal.